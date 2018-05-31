Postal staff on strike, pensioners suffer

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The strike of All India Gramin Dak Sevak Union (AIGDSU) entered the ninth day on Wednesday. As a result, postal services in rural areas of Telangana have been hit.

The main demand of AIGDSU, which launched an indefinite strike on May 22, is implementation of Kamlesh Chandra Committee report on pay revision of Gramin Dak Sevaks. Around 9,785 postal service employees working across the districts of Telangana are supporting the strike.

Impact of the strike

The strike has affected mainly two categories of people — pensioners, and persons with disabilities and senior citizens — who are paid Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively. It is also affecting those who have been provided seasonal employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS).

Even as thousands are suffering, officials of the postal department have not made any alternative arrangements so that money reaches beneficiaries. Even delivery of postal articles from railway stations, registered and speed posts have currently been halted. Letters from the Public Service Commission that has to be delivered to various government departments and delivery of passports have also stopped due to the strike. P Srinivas, a member of the union from Warangal district, said that they had been working in the Postal Services Department for the last 12 years but were being paid only Rs 12,000 per month. “On the other hand, those who have permanent jobs are drawing around Rs 33,000 along with other benefits. We also do not get any increments,” he added.

“The Central government is not responding to our demands for the last 18 months despite several attempts to reach them,” said U Shivanandam, president of the All India Postal Employees Union, Telangana. Meanwhile, V V Satyanarayana, director of postal services, said that there was nothing that they could do as the implementation was to be done by the Central government.

“Though 95 per cent of postal services have stopped working in the districts and we have not made any alternative arrangements, permanent employees are still on duty,” he said.

Sangareddy / Karimnagar

Several letters remain undelivered

P Krishna/Naveen Kumar T: As many as 1,000 postal employees are taking part in the strike in united Medak district. As a result, about Rs 50 crore of Employment Guarantee Scheme funds has not been distributed in the united Medak district for the last nine days. Sangareddy district postal superintendent C Shanker said that about Rs 25 crore meant for EGS wages of the district has not been distributed. “Work is stalled because of this. Bags full of letters are lying in these offices,” he added. Postal officer Shanker told Express that people who were awaiting their call letters from companies were coming and collecting them by themselves. In Karimnagar, piles of letters are seen lying in the sub-post offices.

Warangal

Postal services come to a standstill in Warangal

Anil Kumar: As many as 374 branch post offices that are under Hanamkonda zone have stopped functioning. As a result, hundreds of documents and parcels are lying at the headquarters undelivered since the last nine days. “It has become difficult for us to work as most of our staff are on strike. We have not delivered a single document and parcel from the time the protest has begun,” stated Goush Pasha, deputy postmaster at Hanamkonda post office.

Nalgonda/ A’BAD

Aasara pensions do not reach beneficiaries

Raja Reddy/A Seshacharyulu: Senior citizens and PWDs are running from pillar to post in the rural areas of the district to get their pensions and also MNREGS wages as the Grameen Dak Sevaks are on an indefinite strike. Around Rs 28 crore has been released by the government under the Aasara scheme, but the distribution has been halted due to the strike. In the erstwhile Adilabad, 900 GDS are working. Officials said that it was unfortunate and there was nothing they could do either.

MBNR / Khammam

‘Alternative arrangements made for public’

Amruth Rao /Satyanarayana Reddy: The Mahbubnagar district postal service section, which has 1,200 villages with 368 service branches, are not functioning after the field level staff are participating in the All India Postal Services strike. People are unable to open their Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana accounts, and payments related to the MNREGS have been delayed. However, officials told Express that they have made alternative arrangements.