‘Wife is finance minister at home’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asked about who manages finances at his house, Finance Minister E Rajender, who has the credit of presenting five successive annual budgets for the newly created Telangana State, said his wife was Finance Minister for him at home.

“My wife (Jamuna Reddy) was a very active student leader. She is very active on social issues even today. She is my finance minister,” Rajender said with a smile on his face.

He recalled how they both used to lead students’ agitations during their college days as leaders of Progressive Democratic Students’ Union (PDSU), affiliated to the CPI (ML) New Democracy, in Hyderabad city. “She was Joint Secretary to the city unit of the PDSU and I was the Vice President. Friendship grew between us. Later, we became man and wife,” he revealed.

When mentioned about his wife playing a very active role in people’s programmes nowadays in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which is represented by Rajender, he evaded a direct reply as to whether his wife would contest the next Assembly elections “It is up to the party to decide,” he said.