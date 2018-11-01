All eyes on Delhi as Telangana Congress waits for green signal from party HQ

J Deepti Nandan Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the selection of candidates by the Congress party reaching the final stage, the scene shifted to party headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday. After the meeting of the party’s central election committee concludes, the party is set to announce its first list of candidates on November 2. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, campaign committee chief Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders travelled to Delhi to discuss the list and seat-sharing talks with AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who is also the president of central election committee.

The screening committee, led by Bhakta Charan Das, has completed its exercise and handed over the final list to AICC leadership. The party leadership will release it after one last round of vetting. As TDP national president and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is also set to visit Delhi on Thursday, seat sharing talks are also expected to be finalised by Friday. A joint statement by all the parties in grand alliance on seat sharing is likely to be made on Friday.

“The screening committee has prepared the final list of contestants after taking opinions from all sections and groups in the party into consideration. AICC leadership will go through the list once again and it is very likely there won’t be any changes. Opinions of all TPCC senior leaders were considered while finalising the candidates. The first list, with more than 50 candidates, will be announced on November 2,” said a senior leader from AICC. Sources say all prominent faces in Congress will be named in the first list.

Grand alliance show of unity

Keeping aside their differences, and Congress’ rumoured first list, grand alliance parties said they would announce their candidates jointly. It is reported that CPI national leadership has also been in touch with AICC bosses. “All parties in the grand alliance have come together to put an end to the draconian rule of TRS. We have risen above our own interests to make this alliance a strong one. Our focus was always on providing a viable and strong alternative to TRS and never about bargaining for seats. Continuing the same positive momentum, we want to announce our candidates jointly.

While last minute talks on seat sharing are still going on, everything will be finalised by Friday,” said TTDP chief L Ramana speaking to Express.

According to sources within Congress, TDP has been given 12, TJS 7 and CPI 5 seats. Though TJS and CPI are not satisfied with the seats given to them, keeping in view political compulsions, they have agreed to Congress’ terms. TJS chief M Kodandaram, TTDP president L Ramana and others met at CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy’s residence on Wednesday to discuss on the latest developments. These leaders have decided to put pressure on Congress to announce a common minimum program (CMP) and announce that Kodandaram be made chief for the committee to implement this CMP.

Meanwhile, MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga met TPCC manifesto committee chairman Damodar Rajnarasimha on Wednesday requesting party leadership to ensure that Madigas are given fair representation with respect to tickets allocation.

‘Indiramma Rajyam soon, Rahul Pm, Uttam Cm’

Paying tributes to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, Telangana Congress leaders expressed confidence that the country would have ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ once again. “Indira Gandhi was an iron lady who developed India benevolently,” said senior leader Mallu Ravi. He also said that Uttam Kumar Reddy would become CM in the State after the polls.

TPCC slams BJP for ‘Usurping PAtel’s legacy’

TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy admonished the BJP for trying to usurp Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s legacy. “It is ridiculous the BJP is portraying Patel, a Congress man who worked to integrate India, while being lead by PM Modi who is disintegrating the country,” he said.

HC reserves order on seven mandals pil

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its orders on the PIL filed by Congress leader Marri Shasidhar Reddy with a plea to declare the action of the ECI in proceeding to conduct elections without delimiting the assembly and Parliamentary constituencies connected to the seven mandals transferred to AP, as illegal.

Revanth asks CEO to ban ‘biased media outlets’

TPCC working president Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar to ban certain print and television news outlets, owned by TRS leaders, ‘which were publishing biased news against Opposition parties’. Reddy claimed that these outlets had been painting TRS in a positive light and were criticising Congress relentlessly. He met Rajat Kumar at his office and demanded stringent action against such media outlets.

ticket aspirants upset as poll meet gets cancelled

Adilabad: The cancellation of meeting of TPCC election campaign committee chairman Bhatti Vikramarka and others scheduled from November 1 to 4 in erstwhile Adilabad district, following high command summoning Vikramarka to Delhi, has disappointed ticket aspirants of Adilabad, Khanapur and Boath Assembly segments. The party leaders of the three constituencies are all reportedly worried as they wanted to start the poll campaign at the earliest.