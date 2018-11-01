Bar bids farewell to Justice Ranganathan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bar and the Bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday bid farewell to Justice Ramesh Ranganathan on his elevation as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. Justice Ranganathan will assume charge as the Chief Justice shortly.

The Chief Justice, all the judges and members of the legal fraternity assembled at the first court hall of the Chief Justice in the evening for a traditional farewell function. Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan recalled the services of Justice Ranganathan as the judge and the Acting CJ during the last 13 years of service in the High Court. Justice Ranganathan thanked the judges and HC staff for their support. Besides, the family members of Justice Ranganathan, the advocates and court staff attended the function in large numbers.