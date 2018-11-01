Home States Telangana

Bar bids farewell to Justice Ranganathan

Justice Ranganathan will assume charge as the Chief Justice shortly.

Published: 01st November 2018 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bar and the Bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday bid farewell to Justice Ramesh Ranganathan on his elevation as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. Justice Ranganathan will assume charge as the Chief Justice shortly.

The Chief Justice, all the judges and members of the legal fraternity assembled at the first court hall of the Chief Justice in the evening for a traditional farewell function. Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan recalled the services of Justice Ranganathan as the judge and the Acting CJ during the last 13 years of service in the High Court. Justice Ranganathan thanked the judges and HC staff for their support. Besides, the family members of Justice Ranganathan, the advocates and court staff attended the function in large numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice Ranganathan Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp