Centre urged to stop Andhra Pradesh’s new irrigation scheme 

Joshi request Singh to issue an advisory to Andhra Pradesh, asking the government to restrain from constructing the aforesaid project. 

Published: 01st November 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Chief Secretary SK Joshi wrote a letter to Union Water Resources Ministry Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh on Wednesday, with a request to issue necessary advisory to the Andhra Pradesh government to restrain from constructing a new lift irrigation scheme to divert 40 tmc of Tungabhadra water.

Joshi, who is also Telangana’s Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation), brought to the notice of the Union secretary that Tungabhadra dam was the fulcrum of an interstate project that provides benefits to three contributing states, viz., Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

“In so far as Telangana is concerned, the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) project is directly dependent on Tungabhadra. Additionally, the tributary also contributes to the flow of Krishna river, that in turn supports many of Telangana’s schemes,” Joshi explained in his letter.

Claiming that the AP government’s plan to take up a new lift irrigation scheme will cause further stress on various projects in Telangana, Joshi request Singh to issue an advisory to Andhra Pradesh, asking the government to restrain from constructing the aforesaid project. 

