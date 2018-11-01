Experience no longer criterion for Junior Civil Judge post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has directed the registry not to insist on applicant’s experience of practice as an advocate while receiving applications for appointment of junior civil judge.

Such persons, including petitioners and other similarly situated persons, whose applications were received within the time fixed as per the notification 2018 -- should be subjected to requisite test and the result of selection should not be declared until further orders, the bench noted.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt passed the interim order in batch petitions filed challenging the notification issued on September 15 this year for selection for appointment of junior civil judges.