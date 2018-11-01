Home States Telangana

Telangana election: KT Rama Rao compares voting for grand alliance to sealing one’s own fate

Rao criticised the alliance for being unable to face TRS separately and coming together despite there being ideological differences between them.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS leader KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, in quite a dramatic fashion, compared voting for the grand alliance to sealing one’s own fate. Rao, who was campaigning in Nagaram and Ghambhiraopet villages in Sircilla Assembly constituency, said, “Please don’t get confused while casting your vote. If by a mistake, you vote for the grand alliance candidate, it would be like inviting your death.” Rao criticised the alliance for being unable to face TRS separately and coming together despite there being ideological differences between them. “Do you want a ‘sealed-cover’ CM or a lion-like CM?” he asked the people. 

Talking about the TRS’ achievements, Rao said, “After we came to power, we started supplying power for 24 hours a day. Do you remember the dark days of Congress and TDP rule?” Rao then listed out the number of irrigation projects started by the TRS government to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the State. “Do consider how AP CM and TDP chief Naidu wrote 30 letters to the Centre and other agencies to stop Kaleshwaram project and other such projects in our State.”

