Telangana election: Leaked candidate list breaks hearts of aspirants

It is especially so in Narsampet Assembly segment where both Congress and TDP leaders are hoping to get the seat.

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The list of Congress candidates for the forthcoming elections published in print media and posted on social media has created confusion, and heartbreak, among ticket aspirants of grand alliance partners. It is especially so in Narsampet Assembly segment where both Congress and TDP leaders are hoping to get the seat.

The inclusion of Narsampet sitting MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy’s name in the Congress list has angered the supporters of TDP’s Revuri Prakash Reddy. 

The TDP leadership has been insisting on being allotted the Narsampet seat as it is the only constituency in erstwhile Warangal district from where the party has chances of winning. 

According to sources, the yellow party cadre are agitated over Congress leaking the list of candidates to the press. The Narsampet Assembly seat is linked with Parkal and Warangal East segments. If Congress do not want to forego Narsampet, then it has to give up Parkal, from where Konda Sureka is planning to contest. In that case Sureka would be forced to contest from Warangal East. 

The leaking of candidate’s list even before submitting to Congress high command has not gone well with both Congress aspirants and alliance parties.  

With Congress high command set to clear the list on November and likely to announce the final list a day later, all aspirants have to keep their fingers crossed till then.

