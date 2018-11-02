 I have no interest to interfere in Telangana, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is an autonomous State. No one can interfere in it. The only thing I want is the development of Telangana,” said Chandrababu Naidu reacting to accusations by TRS that if Grand Alliance comes to power, the Andhra Chief Minister would “indirectly reign over the State.” Interestingly, the TDP supremo declined to comment on seat sharing in Telangana.

“TDP leaders in Telangana will take care of the affairs here. I will lend all possible support for TTDP leaders. I do not understand why KCR is targeting me. I have developed Telangana on all fronts when I was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. If people are living happily in Telangana it is because of my rule,” said Chandrababu speaking to media in Delhi on Thursday.

Saying that there are only in India -- pro-BJP and anti-BJP -- Chandrababu stressed that it is for KCR to decide on which side he will stand. Besides focusing on building an alternative alliance with all anti-BJP parties, Babu also discussed about seat sharing for Telangana polls with AICC president Rahul Gandhi. However Chandrababu declined to make any comments regarding Telangana.

During Naidu’s visit to New Delhi, Telangana Congress leaders like Shabbir Ali and others cosied up to him and accorded a warm welcome, turning a new leaf in Telugu politics.