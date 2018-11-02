Home States Telangana

 I have no interest to interfere in Telangana, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Saying that there are only in India -- pro-BJP and anti-BJP -- Chandrababu stressed that it  is for KCR to decide on which side he will stand.

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:14 AM

Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is an  autonomous State. No one can interfere in it. The only thing I want is  the development of Telangana,” said  Chandrababu Naidu reacting to accusations by TRS that if Grand Alliance comes to power, the Andhra Chief Minister would “indirectly reign over the State.” Interestingly, the TDP supremo declined to comment on seat sharing in Telangana.

“TDP leaders in Telangana will take care of the affairs here. I will  lend all possible support for TTDP leaders. I do not understand why KCR  is targeting me. I have developed Telangana on all fronts when I was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. If people are living happily in Telangana it is  because of my rule,” said Chandrababu speaking to media in  Delhi on Thursday.

Saying that there are only in India -- pro-BJP and anti-BJP -- Chandrababu stressed that it  is for KCR to decide on which side he will stand. Besides focusing on building  an alternative alliance with all anti-BJP parties, Babu also discussed  about seat sharing for Telangana polls with AICC president Rahul  Gandhi. However Chandrababu declined to make any comments regarding Telangana.

During Naidu’s visit to New Delhi, Telangana Congress leaders like Shabbir Ali and others cosied up to him and accorded a warm welcome, turning a new leaf in Telugu politics.

TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu TRS grand alliance Telangana elections 2018 Telangana polls 2018

