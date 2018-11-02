Justice Subhash Reddy appointed as SC judge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice Ramayyagiri Subhash Reddy of Gujarat High Court was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court. In this regard, the Central government issued a notification on Wednesday stating that the President of India has given his consent for the said appointment.

The Centre also issued notification for elevation of Chief Justices Hemant Gupta of Madhya Pradesh HC, MR Shah of Patna HC and Ajay Rastogi of Tripura HC as the Apex Court judges.

With this the strength of the Supreme Court would be 28 as against sanctioned strength of 31. Justice Subhash Reddy is the first Supreme Court judge from Telangana after the state bifurcation. Justice Reddy was born in an agricultural family at Kamaram village of Chinna Shankarampet mandal in Medak district, Telangana. After completing his school education in Shankarampet, Justice Reddy moved to Hyderabad wheree obtained his Law degree from University College of Law, Osmania University.