South Central Railway succeeds in eliminating unmanned crossings

SCR, which took up the task of removing all unmanned LCs in a phased manner, gave further thrust to this initiative in the last two years and achieved the target as planned.

Indian Railways on Friday revealed that a staggering 3,479 such unmanned crossings still exist on the entire broad gauge network.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing with its all round strides in performance excellence, South Central Railway has earned yet another recognition nationally by completing the mission ‘Elimination of Unmanned Railway Level Crossings (UMLCs)’, where in all the UMLCs have been removed.Indian Railways had initiated the process of totally eliminating the Unmanned Level Crossings as a mission, under the directives of Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal.

SCR, which took up the task of removing all unmanned LCs in a phased manner, gave further thrust to this initiative in the last two years and achieved the target as planned.SCR undertook the task of eliminating the Unmanned LCs, suitably replacing them by provision of Limited Height Subways, Road Under Bridges, converting some to manned gates and eliminating a few all together, with due emphasis to ensure public convenience and safety.

In the last 3 ½ years, starting from 2015-16 till October 2018, about 486 UMLCs were eliminated. (28 in 2015-16, 149 in 2016-17, 137 in  2017-18, 132 in 2018-19.In the last two years, 269 UMLCs were removed on SCR, mostly with provision of Limited Height Subways (LHS) in a short period of 18 months by adopting innovative methods.

The method adopted by the rail engineers, entailed readying of pre-cast Reinforced Concrete Cement (RCC) boxes for building the LHS vents in advance, taking short blocks of 3 hours regulation to train services in the section of the work.

This would be done while undertaking fast excavation of the earth using heavy duty machinery. With placing of temporary pre-fabricated iron girders on either sides of the track, the RCC boxes would then be inserted to act as the permanent Limited Height Subway at the spot, filling up the earth. This was besides the newly readied LHS to restore normalcy of train operations within a short time without causing any delays in the process. This method led to bare minimal impact on train services and was instrumental in elimination of UMLCs on war footing.

Vinod Kumar Yadav credited the Engineering department for execution of the task as targeted and was appreciative of the coordination and team effort that went into it, involving the operating, finance, electrical and signal departments too.

South Central Railway unmanned crossings

