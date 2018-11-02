Telangana elections: Congress to announce list on November 9, TDP to contest 14 seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress will announce its candidates formally after Deepavali, on November 8 or 9. The Grand Alliance, or rather a part of it, also seems to have reached an agreement on seat sharing. According to sources, while the Congress will retain 93 to 95 seats for itself, it will be allocating 14 seats to TDP, five to seven seats to TJS, three to four seats to CPI and one seat to MBT.

Even as TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had an hour-long meeting, scripting a new course in Telugu politics, State Congress leaders were busy giving final touches to the seat-sharing arithmetics. After the AICC central election committee meeting, State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy also claimed that contestants for around 60 seats had already been finalised.

“Though contestants have been confirmed for most seats, complete list will be announced only at one go on November 8 or 9,” said Uttam. Sources say that party bosses felt “closer the release of names to poll date, lesser the chances of a sabotage by rebels” who fail to secure a ticket. It was also made clear that though the names are being kept as a suspense, the candidates had already been informed and they would immediately begin preparations for campaigning and nominations.

Though Congress and TDP finalised their alliance deal about couple of months ago, clarity emerged on seat sharing only on Thursday. “Seat sharing between TDP and Congress has been finalised,” claimed Uttam adding 14 seats will be spared for their partner. “Discussions will being soon with other allies,” he said.

TJS chief Kodandaram will meet Rahul Gandhi on Friday to finalise the seat sharing pact. Though TJS has asked for a minimum of 15 seats, Congress is said to have allocated only 5-7 seats. Sources say that though TJS is unhappy with the numbers, “political compulsion” will keep it sailing with the Congress.

Swami attacks Congress leaders

Hyderabad: Swami Paripoornananda, who had recently joined the Bhartiya Janata Party, indirectly aiming at Congress contesting candidate MD Shabbir Ali, said that the people of Telangana should come together and defeat leaders who opposed Vandematram song and consoled injured victims in terrorist activities previously in Hyderabad. He also said that BJP will win 70 seats in the Assembly elections and will celebrate victory on December 11