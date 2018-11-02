Home States Telangana

Telangana priest, allegedly beaten up by imam over loudspeaker, dies

Cops are keeping a close watch on the activities of VHP and BJP party workers, as their involvement in the issue is expected to spiral into communal violence with elections round the corner.

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes. | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal city was tense after the 68-year-old temple priest, who was allegedly beaten up by the imam of LB Nagar Masjid Syed Natiq Hussaini, after the two argued over the use of the temple loudspeaker, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. The deceased Devunoor Satyanarayana was the priest at a Sai Baba temple near Pochamma Maidan junction in Warangal.

Even though the party workers of religious organisations including VHP and BJP leaders wanted to take the body to the temple area, they were stopped by the police as such a move was bound to lead to communal tension in the area. After many arguments, the groups reportedly agreed to take the deceased’s body to his native village of Moglicherla, to perform the last rites.

The priest was reportedly attacked on October 26 after he refused to shut down the loudspeaker that was playing ‘suprabhatham’. The imam has already been arrested. Police are keeping a close watch on the activities of VHP and BJP party workers, as their involvement in the issue is expected to spiral into communal violence with elections round the corner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priest death communal stir fears Warangal police clash over loudspeaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp