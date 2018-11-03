Hyderabad High Court reserves order in Swamy’s bail plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has reserved its orders in the petition filed by Prabodhananda Swamy seeking to grant anticipatory bail in the cases registered against him by the Tadipatri police.



Justice Shameem Akther has recently heard the petition filed by Swamy who submitted that the Tadipatri police had registered several cases against him in connection with the recent developments that took place near the ashramam situated at Chinna Podamala village of Tadipatri mandal in Anantapur district.

He urged the Court for grant of anticipatory bail in the above cases.