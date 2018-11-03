Home States Telangana

No one can become PM without TRS blessings: KT Rama Rao

No one can become the Prime Minister of India after 2019 without the support of TRS, claimed party leader KT Rama Rao. 

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:20 AM

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: No one can become the Prime Minister of India after 2019 without the support of TRS, claimed party leader KT Rama Rao.  He was addressing a thanksgiving meeting organised by local weavers here on Friday, when he made the comment. He claimed his party would play a “big role” in national politics after the 2019 elections.

He likened the Congress-TDP alliance to an unlikely friendship between a mongoose and snake. The Congress, he said, was a musali nakka (old fox) and TDP a gunta nakka (cunning fox). “Now both are friends.” Naidu backstabbed his party founder NT Rama Rao when the latter was alive, KTR said. “Now, by allying with Congress, Naidu has backstabbed him yet again.”

The TRS leader alleged that Congress-TDP alliance would bring irrigation projects in the State to a grinding halt if it came to power. “The State would witness dark days again. TRS, on the other hand, would bring sufficient funds from Centre as Delhi would need its support.”

KTR promises insurance  scheme for weavers

Addressing the gathered weavers, KTR promised an insurance scheme would be announced for them, similar to Rythu Bheema for farmers, if his party is back in power

