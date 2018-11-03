SPDCL all set to organise Consumer Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking the formation of Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited is organising a Consumer Day on Saturday at the premises of SPDCL.

G Raghuma Reddy CMD, TSSPDCL said that they have issued instructions to all functional heads of TSSPDCL to arrange the meetings at zonal level offices to sub-division offices with the consumer organisations, public representatives and social activists to receive their suggestions and complaints. In this regard, TSSPDCL has taken all necessary arrangements to inculcate the knowledge on their services and various directives issued by Commission to safeguard the interests of the consumers.