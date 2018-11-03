Teen ends life as mom asks for help in chores

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another incident in the city, a teenager committed suicide after her mother scolded her for not helping in household chores at home. A Nagarani (16), who hanged herself in their house on Thursday, died while undergoing treatment, said police.

According to police, Nagarani’s parents, hailing from Medak district had migrated to the city in search of work, along with their two daughters. The couple was working at a function hall in Mallampet village of Cyberabad. The employer had provided them accommodation in the function hall premises.

While the couple and Nagarani’s sister worked in the function hall, she was at home, due to which her mother asked her to help in the household chores, which led to an argument on Thursday. In the evening, when the family members returned home, they found Nagarani hanging to the ceiling and rushed her to a hospital, where she died, police said.