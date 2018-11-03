Home States Telangana

Telangana election: Congress efforts fail, Jalagam to join TRS

Jalagam, a former minister, will be inducted into TRS in the presence of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.  

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Putting an end to days of speculation and suspense, and ignoring the pleas of special emissaries sent to convince him to change his mind, senior Congress leader Jalagam Prasada Rao has decided to join the TRS. Jalagam, a former minister, will be inducted into TRS in the presence of party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.  

The Congress, in a desperate attempt to keep the senior leader in the party, has lifted the suspension imposed on him and even sent two leaders to convince him to not change his loyalties. Congress Telangana affairs in-charge RC Khuntia too asked Jalagam to not leave the party. However, Jalagam described the Congress party’s damage control measures as ‘too little and too late’ and categorically said that ‘its the end of the story’ as far of his days with Congress are concerned.

