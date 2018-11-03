Home States Telangana

Telangana election: Kodandaram meets Rahul Gandhi, drives a hard bargain for at least 15 seats

After a meeting with AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Friday, Kodandaram told the press that his party wished to contest from 17 seats but was ready to settle for 15.

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kodandram meets AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday | Express

By J Deepti Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TJS Chief Kodandaram on Friday maintained that his party wished for at least 15 seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement among grand alliance parties. Kodandaram’s statements come only a day after sources claimed seat-sharing agreement between grand alliance parties had reached a conclusion.

After a meeting with AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Friday, Kodandaram told the press that his party wished to contest from 17 seats but was ready to settle for 15. It may be recalled that TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy had announced on Thursday that his party would contest from 95 seats, TDP from 14, leaving only 10 seats to the other parties - CPI, TJS and MBT.

“All through the meeting, we discussed about the need for an ideologically strong Opposition to TRS. Seat sharing never came up for discussion. However, we maintain that we want to contest from 17 seats, but we are willing to settle for 15. We want Congress to give us constituencies that it does not have a strong foothold in,” the TJS chief told media persons, driving a hard bargain. Sources within TJS say that the party is seeking Yellareddy, Malkajgiri, Miryalguda, Ramagundam and Tandur, among other constituencies.

However, Kodandaram also said, “The common good of grand alliance is more important than the interests of individual leaders and parties. We have asked Rahul Gandhi to expedite discussions about the common minimum programme and seat sharing, so that we don’t lose momentum before going to polls. Telangana people can now hope thanks to the grand alliance. The alliance was formed to bring in a change and it is appearing very promising now.”  

Not wanting to go the Anna Hazare way

Professor M Kodandaram is quite a famous figure in the State for his role in the Telangana movement as TJAC chief. After staying out of politics for a long time, he formed the Telangana Jana Samithi. It is reported that he was instrumental in the formation of a united ‘anti-TRS’ grand alliance, which has become quite a formidable threat to the ruling party.

While Kodandaram has consistently cited ideological reasons and the necessity for a united opposition to TRS, he has also been steadfast with his demand for a relatively large number of seats. He has been bargaining with seasoned politicians in Congress during seat sharing discussions. It is not clear whether Kodanaram will contest in the polls or whether he would limit himself to campaigning for grand alliance candidates.

However, he has made it clear that he would like to play a major role in active politics. Perhaps the TJS chief does not wish for the irrelevance of activist Anna Hazare who had led a massive anti-corruption movement in 2013 and was later overshadowed by his mentee Avind Kejriwal who went on to become Chief Minister of Delhi.

Harish accuses Naidu, Kodandaram of pledging people’s respect

TRS leader T Harish Rao blasted TDP chief and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and TJS chief Kodandaram, accusing them of pledging self-respect of Telugu people and Telangana people respectively in Delhi.  “We will not allow Delhi’s control over Telangana. AP CM Naidu knelt down before AICC president Rahul Gandhi. Voting for grand alliance is like inviting crisis in the State,” he said.

Congress is humiliating us, says CPI State secy
While TJS has made it clear that it is determined to  sail with Grand alliance, another ally CPI is sending signals to Congress that it has kept its options open. The party is upset with rumours of getting only three seats. Speaking to Express, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that CPI would announce its decision about staying in the alliance after a meeting on Sunday. “CPI came forward to form an alliance and has sacrificed its interests to build an alternative to TRS. But Congress is humiliating us by leaking to the press that it would give us only three seats. The cadre are of the opinion that it is better to go alone. We can give good fights at 25 to 30 seats if we fight alone,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TJS Telangana Assembly election Telangana election 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp