Telangana election: Punters have fun betting on winning candidates

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: No matter who wins the polls, the district’s bookies are out to get some extra moolah at the expense of candidates. If sources are to be believed, there is a sudden rise of the infamous ‘satta bazaar’ in the district.

Often ahead of polls, party-wise and candidate-wise betting are a rage among punters. The endeavour, at times, offers them the opportunity to even double their investments. The ‘candidate-wise’ format has picked up in Adilabad, with the followers of TRS and Congress candidates reportedly placing bets of Rs 10,000 each on them. Former TRS Sarpanch of Kyathanpalli gram panchayat reportedly placed his bet at Rs 10,000 in the favour of the TRS candidate in Chennur constituency Balka Suman.

On the other hand, though Congress is yet to announce their candidate officially, a former Congress Sarpanch of Suddala gram panchayat is said to have placed his bet at Rs10,000 in favour of aspirant B Venkatesh.

The betting agreement, which was apparently put up on social media, soon went viral. However, as per rumours, the posts were soon deleted due to fear of police action.