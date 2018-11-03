Telangana: He first watched a movie, then robbed a house!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A notorious property offender, who watched a second show movie before robbing houses, was arrested by Balanagar Central Crime Station in Cyberabad. Tank Avathar Singh (30), a resident of Jagathgirigutta, was in possession of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh when he was arrested.

According to police, Avathar was unemployed for a long time and began his career as a property offender in 2008, when he looted from a house in the city. He conducted his recce in the day when he would identify a locked house in a thickly populated area. If the target was in Jagathgirigutta area, he would sleep at home and wake up at 1 am and commit the theft. If the target was located anywhere else in the city, he would sometimes watch a second show movie in a theatre located close to the target.

Avathar was afraid that there were chances of him being noticed by movie buffs returning home from a second show movie. So he chose to operate only between 1 am to 4 am. After reaching the target, if the house was still locked, he would strike and decamp with the booty by breaking the main door lock with an iron rod. He was earlier arrested and lodged at Sangareddy prison, from where he was released in 2016.

“During inquiry, he confessed of 25 offences,” said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.