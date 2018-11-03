Home States Telangana

Telangana midday meal malpractice: Students write to Chief Justice

The letter, a copy of which is available with Express, was sent to TSLSA on October 3.

PTI file image of Students having the midday meal used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

NAGARKURNOOL: In what is been seen as a feel-good and heartwarming story, the students of a government school raised their voice against the treatment meted out to them by school authorities, bringing their plight to the notice of none other than the chief justice, leading to suspension of the culprits. The school in question is Zilla Parishad Primary School in Kondanagula village in Nagarkurnool district, where the students were being served poor quality food under midday meal scheme.  

With their pleas and complaints falling on deaf ears, the schoolchildren wrote a letter to Chief justice of Hyderabad High Court, TBN Radhakrishnan, complaining about the attitude of the school authorities and cruelty meted out to them the teachers in providing poor quality food. Justice Radhakrishnan took a serious view of the issue and what followed was a series of enquiries, ultimately leading to suspension of three teachers on Friday.

In their letter, the students had alleged that they were being provided poor quality food even as the cooks were indulging in abusing them whenever they requested for improvement in quality and quantity of the food being served. They also mentioned on how the headmaster has been entering the wrong data on the number of students attending the school. Following the letter, Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) was directed to look into the matter, who in turn directed Deputy Secretary of School Education to take appropriate action.

The letter, a copy of which is available with Express, was sent to TSLSA on October 3. What followed was a series of instructions from the Deputy Secretary to Director of School Education and finally to the District Education Officer of Nagarkurnool, Kante Sahadevudu.

The last mentioned made a personal visit to the school in Kondanagula on Friday and directly interacted with the students while asking them to fill up the questionnaires given to them, listing out the irregularities in school system.

Speaking to Express, DEO Kante Sahadevudu said that he had ‘distributed questionnaires among students of different classes, so that the students can answer questions on various irregularities in the school without any fear’. Following which the DEO immediately issued suspension orders against headmaster Ramakoti and two teachers — Shyam Sundar Reddy and Hanumanth.

