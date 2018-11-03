Telangana secures first place, while AP stands third in power consumption in country

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State secured first place and Andhra Pradesh secured third place in the country in power consumption and per capita power consumption which are known as development indexes. The central electricity authority announced the details of the progress of various states in power sector for the year 2017-18. As per this data, Telangana State, by achieving the highest growth rate in two divisions, stood first in the country.

In 2016-17 power consumption in Telangana State was 53,017 million units. In 2017-18 with 13.62 growth rate, the power consumption was 60,237 million units. At the same time it is to be noticed that the country’s average growth rate is just 6.11 per cent. While in 2016-17 the country-wide consumption stood at 11,35,334 million units, in 2017-18 the consumption was 12,04,697 million units.

Prior to formation of Telangana in 2014, the united Andhra Pradesh power consumption annual growth rate was just six per cent. Among the States where the per capita power consumption is more than 1,000 units, Andhra Pradesh stands next to Telangana in per capita power consumption

After the formation of Telangana state, the per capita power consumption has grown to a record 59.32 per cent. In 2013-14 it was 1,084 units and by 2017-18 it reached to 1,727 units. Telangana state could achieve this due to round the clock 24-hour free power supply to agriculture as well as 24-hour round the clock uninterrupted and quality power supply to every sector.

“The power consumption has increased substantially in commercial and industrial sectors due to quality power supply without any power cuts. Industries have been working in three shifts. Due to all these, the power consumption in Telangana has grown substantially unlike in other states. The growth in power consumption is viewed all over the world as a development index.