Bind over cases slapped against martyrs’ kin for protesting against K Chandrasekhar Rao

SANGAREDDY: Police has registered bind over cases against family members of about 14 martyrs for protesting against caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel constituency. The cases have been registered against them in three police stations -- Gajwel, Jagadevpur and Markuk.

The martyrs family members have been campaigning door-to-door, asking people to vote for Congress. They said that their family members have sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana, but KCR has neglected their sacrifice. “We will not back off from our protest. Let the police book cases against us,” said one of the family members of a martyr.

An election campaign was held in Pragnapur. Telangana Amara Veerula Ikya convener Raghuma Reddy said that they will take the issue to the district election authority. “We are being harassed by the police everyday and they are stopping us from protesting against TRS,” said Reddy. He also alleged that TRS leaders are conducting meetings based on caste and religion, which is against the law.

KCR fan ropes in TRS top guns to campaign for him

Nizamabad: Even as Opposition parties are yet to announce their candidates in Balkonda Assembly segment, TRS pick Vemula Prashanth Reddy’s campaigns are already on full swing. If sources are to be believed, Reddy has decided to involve the party’s top guns in his campaign and leave no stone unturned to emerge victorious. KCR had reportedly announced pension for State’s beedi rollers following a request from Reddy.

Nalgonda protests against TRS’ campaign

Nalgonda: Showing their disappointment in the TRS government’s rule, the residents of Ward No: 36 of Nalgonda town locked their houses and shut the shops in protest during party candidate K. Bhupal Reddy’s election campaign on Saturday. The TRS leader has been trying to reach out to the voters with his door to door campaigns. However, the members of the minority community locked their houses and shut shops before the arrival of TRS leader.