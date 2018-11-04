Home States Telangana

Brake failure the reason for Kondagattu bus mishap, confirms TSRTC report

The inquiry report states to have found that the pressure that is maintained in the brakes was low making the bus partially handicapped.

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s official. It was a brake failure that led to the tragic accident that took place almost two months back at Kondagattu in Jagtial, claiming 66 lives, after a TSRTC bus fell into a ghat. An internal inquiry, commissioned by the TSRTC to investigate the mishap, led to a trail of revelations that highlighted many glaring aspects of negligence that led to one of the worst accidents in the country.

The inquiry report states to have found that the pressure that is maintained in the brakes was low making the bus partially handicapped. This failure forced the bus to ride over the three clusters of three-speed breakers each in the area. Sequentially, the bus driver lost control on the steering wheel and throwing the bus into a ghat.

It may be noted that it is an everyday practice for the TSRTC bus drivers are to maintain optimum pressures in the brake levers, to ensure effective braking, before taking the vehicle out for driving. But on the day of the accident that didn’t seem to have taken place. “The low pressure in the brakes led to brake failure. Though hand brakes would have worked in such a situation, the bus driver failed to use it. The usage of handbrake could have lowered the speed thus minimising the impact,” said a TSRTC official.
The report also underscored the poor design of the road. The down-hill road on which clusters of speed breakers were built added to the bus losing control. Besides that the overcrowding of the bus has only added to the fatality rate in the accident, the report pointed out.  

Training to drive on ghat roads and use of handbrake

The officials of the TSRTC seems to be taking lessons the hard way as it has, now, initiated to give on-the-job training to its drivers on how handbrakes are used.“It is a common habit among bus drivers to not use handbrakes. This is mostly because of the misconception that ‘handbrakes instantly stops the vehicle’. We have sent out a circular asking our drivers on this. The training is 80 per cent done already,” informed an official on condition of anonymity.

Further measures

The drivers will be specifically trained on how buses are to be dealt with on ghat roads. Also, the buses, that have already clocked 15 lakh kilometres, will be scrapped afterwards.

