‘Harish Rao is in touch with Rahul Gandhi, will soon join Congress’

SIDDIPET: While on a campaign in Toopran mandal on Saturday as part of elections, Gajwel Congress candidate V Pratap Reddy made sensational comments on Minister T Harish Rao. He said that Harish Rao was in touch with Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and would soon will join the party.

While speaking to mediapersons, Pratap Reddy said that internal strife in the TRS party had reached the final stage and that there was a situation where Harish Rao could be sent out of the party anytime.

Harish Rao rubbishes Pratap Reddy’s comments

However, Minister Harish Rao came down heavily on Pratap Reddy and rubbished the comments made by him. He said that he had been touring Gajwel constituency for the last one week and had received good response from the people, which didn’t go well with V Pratap Reddy. Meanwhile, Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy said that if these allegations proved to be true, he would commit suicide at the statue of Ambedkar in Gajwel constituency headquarters.