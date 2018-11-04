‘Mahakutami’ has no manifesto, says Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Irrigation Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana State had created history in the country by providing 24 hours uninterrupted power to the consumers, which shows that the State is moving towards progress.

The Minister was attending various election meetings in Siddipet constituency on Saturday where he said that Mahakutami (Grand Alliance) didn’t have any manifesto. Referring to CPI state secretary Chada Venkatreddy, who was denied the ticket by the Alliance, he questioned the very use of Mahakutami.

He expressed happiness over the fact that party workers from the red flag had joined the pink flag and said that in future, Siddipet would be known for addressing its irrigation projects with care. He said that TDP party was formed for the self respect of Telugu people, but Chandrababu Naidu had pawned it to Delhi. He said that Chandrababu Naidu obstructed the forming of Telangana and also alleged that Naidu was trying to obstruct the Kaleshwaram project. TRS is the only party which fights for the benefits of Telangana state and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao should continue for another ten years, Rao said. The Irrigation Minister predicted that Mahakutami would face Mahaotami (big defeat).

Speaking about the education system in the district, he said that it had been strengthened and added that the government hospitals in Siddipet had been developed on par with Yashoda and Apollo hospitals. Siddipet district has all the facilities on par with cities and railway works were underway, Rao said.