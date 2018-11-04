Home States Telangana

South Central Railway: Revised flexi fares not of benefit?

Following criticism from all quarters and drop in passenger rate, the Indian Railways reduced flexi-fare rate in over 100 trains but completely scrapped flexi fare only in a handful trains.

Published: 04th November 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Indian Railways’ recent decision to scrap the Flexi Fare Scheme may have come as a relief for many across the country, the passengers in South Central Railway (SCR) zone will not benefit much from the move.

Following criticism from all quarters and drop in passenger rate, the Indian Railways reduced flexi-fare rate in over 100 trains but completely scrapped flexi fare only in a handful trains. Currently flexi-fare system is applicable in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

The IR has discontinued flexi or dynamic fare system in about 15 trains having monthly occupancy of less than 50 percent, however not a single train among the 15 trains comes under the SCR zone. The only solace for SCR is that five trains out of 32 trains, flexi-fares are going to be removed in lean period of February, March and August months.The trains include Sec’bad-Pune Shatabdhi Express, Yeshvantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Yeshvantpur Duronto, and Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Sec’bad Duronto.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway flexi fares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp