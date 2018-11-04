South Central Railway: Revised flexi fares not of benefit?

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Indian Railways’ recent decision to scrap the Flexi Fare Scheme may have come as a relief for many across the country, the passengers in South Central Railway (SCR) zone will not benefit much from the move.

Following criticism from all quarters and drop in passenger rate, the Indian Railways reduced flexi-fare rate in over 100 trains but completely scrapped flexi fare only in a handful trains. Currently flexi-fare system is applicable in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains.

The IR has discontinued flexi or dynamic fare system in about 15 trains having monthly occupancy of less than 50 percent, however not a single train among the 15 trains comes under the SCR zone. The only solace for SCR is that five trains out of 32 trains, flexi-fares are going to be removed in lean period of February, March and August months.The trains include Sec’bad-Pune Shatabdhi Express, Yeshvantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Yeshvantpur Duronto, and Lokamanya Tilak Terminus-Sec’bad Duronto.