Home States Telangana

CPM takes TRS to task on neglect of AP mandals

Bhadrachalam is witnessing a keen tussle between the candidates of CPM and ruling TRS.

Published: 05th November 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam is witnessing a keen tussle between the candidates of CPM and ruling TRS. Now, it seems that CPM local leadership has devised a campaign strategy to take the ruling dispensation to task over the party’s failure to protect the seven mandals that were merged with AP.

With the party fielding former MP Mediyam Babu Rao from the constituency, hitherto represented by senior leader Sunnam Rajaiah in the dissolved Assembly, the candidate has been emphasising on the failures of the ruling TRS during his hustings. “TRS party’s neglect has led to seven tribal mandals being buried under the Polavaram project. The people of Bhadrachalam will not forget this injustice. TRS will be given a fitting lesson this polls,” he said.

