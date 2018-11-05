Home States Telangana

‘Funds sanctioned to redevelop Yadadri’

Funds have been sanctioned by TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to redevelop Yadagirigutta on lines of Tirupathi, claimed TRS leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday.

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Funds have been sanctioned by TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to redevelop Yadagirigutta on lines of Tirupathi, claimed TRS leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday. He was addressing a praja ashirvada sabha at Aleru constituency. Once again, he blamed the previous governments for not developing the temple town.

“The development of Yadagirigutta will be complete before Brahmotsavams,” he claimed. On a different note, he also promised to set-up an industrial corridor in the area and take steps to extend Metro coverage till Raigiri. He hoped that, after December 11th, TRS government will again coming in rule and G. Sunitha will win from Aleru constituency. 

Naidu forms alliance with other parties for his own benefit: Nayini
Nizamabad: “TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu forms alliances with other parties for his own benefit and to protect his own political interests. He is resorting to opportunistic politics,” alleged TRS leader and caretaker Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy. He was speaking at the Guradi Reddy Kapu Athmeeya Sammelanam held by TRS in Mortad village on Sunday. TRS leader KR Suresh Reddy and Balkonda TRS candidate V Prashanth Reddy were also present.

