‘KCR went for early polls as Oppn spoiled his good work for State’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS senior leader K Keshava Rao said that KCR has gone for early polls as Opposition parties have been obstructing the good work of government.“While CM KCR has brought in several new schemes and launched development works, Opposition parties have been creating roadblocks. To ensure that good work done by TRS is not stopped, KCR has gone for early polls seeking fresh mandate from people.

Evveryone should vote for TRS,” said Keshava Rao, speaking after inducting several youth into TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. TRS leaders have launched an attack on TDP chief Naidu, saying that he is responsible for Vanteru Pratap Reddy’s comments on Harish Rao. MLC Srinivas Reddy said, “Vanteru Pratap Reddy is making comments like these, fearing defeat in elections. Its part of a conspiracy planned by Chandrababu. We are planning to complain.”