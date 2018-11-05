Home States Telangana

Special campaign day held on Sunday

In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, almost 8,114 people filed for registration from the 5 constituencies.

Published: 05th November 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After many people found their names missing in the electoral rolls released on October 12, thousands thronged the designated polling stations to enrol themselves to the list on Sunday. A special campaign day was organised and all booth level officers were stationed with copies of the final, published rolls.

In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, almost 8,114 people filed for registration from the 5 constituencies. In Rangareddy, close to 15,000 registrations were recorded. 

“The final count of voters who applied for registration on Sunday will only be known after November 9,” said S Harish, joint-collector of Rangareddy. “Most of the people who have come for the registration today are voters whose names haven’t been included in the list,” said Secunderabad Electoral Registration Officer, K Ravi Kumar. “The people who file after the deadline will be in the secondary list,” said a senior electoral officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp