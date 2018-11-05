Special campaign day held on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After many people found their names missing in the electoral rolls released on October 12, thousands thronged the designated polling stations to enrol themselves to the list on Sunday. A special campaign day was organised and all booth level officers were stationed with copies of the final, published rolls.

In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, almost 8,114 people filed for registration from the 5 constituencies. In Rangareddy, close to 15,000 registrations were recorded.

“The final count of voters who applied for registration on Sunday will only be known after November 9,” said S Harish, joint-collector of Rangareddy. “Most of the people who have come for the registration today are voters whose names haven’t been included in the list,” said Secunderabad Electoral Registration Officer, K Ravi Kumar. “The people who file after the deadline will be in the secondary list,” said a senior electoral officer.