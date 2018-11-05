Home States Telangana

Telangana offers assistance to Chhattisgarh for assembly polls

Chief Secretary S K Joshi assured them of all help possible.

Published: 05th November 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has offered its assistance to Chhattisgarh, which goes to polls on November 11 and November 20, Chief Secretary S K Joshi said Monday.

Keeping in view of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat conducted a video conference with all the CSs, CEOs, DGPs, of these states, an official release said Monday.

Joshi informed the CEC that the officers of the state were already in touch with their counterparts in Bijapur and Sukuma, two border districts of Chhattisgarh with Telangana.

Joshi further assured them of fullest possible help.

He also elaborated that consultation with officials was already in process and said: "all of us are working together with better coordination and understanding."

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and other senior officials participated in the conference.

Kumar told reporters that the meeting discussed the need for coordination on law and order, ban on liquor and also Left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh.

