Home States Telangana

TRS leaders blame Naidu for Vanteru’s comments

To ensure that  good work done by TRS is not stopped, K Chandrasekhar Rao has gone for early polls seeking fresh mandate from people.

Published: 05th November 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering during an election campaign at Yadagirigutta, on Sunday | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS senior leader K Keshava Rao said that TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has gone for early polls as Opposition parties have been obstructing the good work of government.“While  TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has brought in several new schemes and launched development works, Opposition parties have been creating roadblocks.

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders have launched an attack on TDP chief Chadrababu Naidu,  saying that Babu is responsible for Vanteru Pratap Reddy’s comments on  Harish Rao. MLC Srinivas Reddy said, “Vanteru  Pratap Reddy is making comments like these, fearing defeat in elections.

 Its part of a conspiracy planned by Chandrababu. We are planning to  complain to Election Commission on Vanteru’s comments.”  Another senior leader from TRS Gattu Ramchandar Rao said that Vanteru spoke according to the script given by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

