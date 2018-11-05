TS CM should be taught a lesson for cheating people: TJS

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Stating that defeating the Telangana Rashtra Samiti in the ensuing assembly polls has become necessary to save democracy by halting the autocratic rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao in the State, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram called upon the people to support grand alliance to fulfill their dream of ‘Bangaru Telangana’ (Golden Telangana).

On Sunday, Kodandaram stated that KCR had failed the people and allowing him to continue would cause immense loss to the State. “It is sad that we have to fight for the same thing what we were doing before the formation of Telangana. KCR has cheated the people of the state by not fulfilling the promises,” he alleged. Kodandaram alleged that the KCR’s government had only concentrated on earning money and commissions while neglected welfare of the people.