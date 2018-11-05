Home States Telangana

Will go alone if five seats not alloted by Congress: CPI

CPI also expressed anger saying that Congress has been giving leaks to media on seat sharing, instead of discussing with them directly.

Published: 05th November 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI  issued ultimatum to Congress, saying that if the latter does not allot at least five seats, it will go alone in the polls. CPI also expressed anger saying that Congress has been giving leaks to media on seat sharing, instead of discussing with them directly.

According to the insiders from Grand Alliance, while Congress has been ready to give three seats, CPI has been bargaining for at least 5 or 6 seats. Besides, the number of seats, the allotment of constituencies has also been leading to disagreement between two parties. To chart on future course, CPI Telangana State executive committee meeting was held in Hyderabad on  Sunday. 

Though CPI decided to go with the Grand Alliance, keeping in view the political situation in the State, however stressed that it will not shy away from contesting alone, if Congress does not oblige to its requests.

“We have already given a list of probable constituencies we need and asked Congress to allot at least five. Though they have agreed to five, now they are not saying anything and delaying. As date for filing nominations is nearing, Congress should finalise seat-sharing soon. We are already lagging behind TRS in campaigning. If further delay occurs, it might even spoil the positive momentum built up for alliance,” said Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, senior leader of CPI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp