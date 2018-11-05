Will go alone if five seats not alloted by Congress: CPI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI issued ultimatum to Congress, saying that if the latter does not allot at least five seats, it will go alone in the polls. CPI also expressed anger saying that Congress has been giving leaks to media on seat sharing, instead of discussing with them directly.

According to the insiders from Grand Alliance, while Congress has been ready to give three seats, CPI has been bargaining for at least 5 or 6 seats. Besides, the number of seats, the allotment of constituencies has also been leading to disagreement between two parties. To chart on future course, CPI Telangana State executive committee meeting was held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Though CPI decided to go with the Grand Alliance, keeping in view the political situation in the State, however stressed that it will not shy away from contesting alone, if Congress does not oblige to its requests.

“We have already given a list of probable constituencies we need and asked Congress to allot at least five. Though they have agreed to five, now they are not saying anything and delaying. As date for filing nominations is nearing, Congress should finalise seat-sharing soon. We are already lagging behind TRS in campaigning. If further delay occurs, it might even spoil the positive momentum built up for alliance,” said Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, senior leader of CPI.