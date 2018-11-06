Congress responsible for 50,000 riots, alleges Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress is allegedly responsible for 50,000 riots nationwide, including the demolition of Babri Masjid, and “for suppressing minorities in their 70-year rule”, former Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said while launching a scathing attack on the national party on Monday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Moghal Pura, Owaisi said, “The administration who opened the locks to Babri Masjid is Congress. Thousands of Muslim children who were sent to jail under POTA or TADA were under Congress. They burnt Bhagalpura, orchestrated riots in Rourela, Ahmedabad, Ajmer and Bhiwandi. Through 50,000 such riots, Congress has trampled on the riots of citizens.”

Owaisi justified their support for the party during the term late Chief Minister YS Rajsekhara Reddy and former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy by saying, “Sonia Gandhi had approached us and with a clean heart, apologised to us for the injustice meted out during the Babri demolition. We believed it and thus gave our support to the party. However, did they give us justice? They did not.”

Questioning their development through the years, Owaisi said, “Through the years, the Congress have set up many commissions like the Gopal Singh Commission, Gujral Committee, Sachar committee, Ranganath Mishra Committee, Kundu Committee-- where it has been said that Muslims are the most backward.”

Owaisi, who was also the party’s floor leader in the State Assembly, took cognisance of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s threat to bring in an ordinance for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said, “The RSS is threatening to create a 1992-like situation if the temple is not permitted to bit. In these situations, do we fight from here, or from Parliament or Assembly? The decision is yours.”

MBT writes to CEO Rajat Kumar alleging ‘harassment’ of their worker by a police official

Hyderabad: Majilis Bachao Tehreek on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Officer Rajat Kumar alleging harassment on one of their worker by a police official who purportedly ‘try to appease All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’ (AIMIM). In his letter to the CEO, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan named a police official of the Chaderghat police station and said, “The officer is continuously harassing MBT party workers of Chaderghat & Old Malakpet areas... He has been sending police constables to the houses of MBT workers and calling them to the police station and detaining them illegally for hours...”

He alleged that the police were siding with the AIMIM.