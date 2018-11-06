Home States Telangana

Congress responsible for 50,000 riots, alleges Akbaruddin Owaisi

Owaisi, who was also the party’s floor leader in the State Assembly, took cognisance of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s threat to bring in an ordinance for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Published: 06th November 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

​​​​​​All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress is allegedly responsible for 50,000 riots nationwide, including the demolition of Babri Masjid, and “for suppressing minorities in their 70-year rule”, former Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said while launching a scathing attack on the national party on Monday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Moghal Pura, Owaisi said, “The administration who opened the locks to Babri Masjid is Congress. Thousands of Muslim children who were sent to jail under POTA or TADA were under Congress. They burnt Bhagalpura, orchestrated riots in Rourela, Ahmedabad, Ajmer and Bhiwandi. Through 50,000 such riots, Congress has trampled on the riots of citizens.”

Owaisi justified their support for the party during the term late Chief Minister YS Rajsekhara Reddy and former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy by saying, “Sonia Gandhi had approached us and with a clean heart, apologised to us for the injustice meted out during the Babri demolition. We believed it and thus gave our support to the party. However, did they give us justice? They did not.”

Questioning their development through the years, Owaisi said, “Through the years, the Congress have set up many commissions like the Gopal Singh Commission, Gujral Committee, Sachar committee, Ranganath Mishra Committee, Kundu Committee-- where it has been said that Muslims are the most backward.”  

Owaisi, who was also the party’s floor leader in the State Assembly, took cognisance of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s threat to bring in an ordinance for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said, “The RSS is threatening to create a 1992-like situation if the temple is not permitted to bit. In these situations, do we fight from here, or from Parliament or Assembly? The decision is yours.”

MBT writes to CEO Rajat Kumar alleging ‘harassment’ of their worker by a police official

Hyderabad: Majilis Bachao Tehreek on Monday wrote to the Chief Election Officer Rajat Kumar alleging harassment on one of their worker by a police official who purportedly ‘try to appease All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’ (AIMIM). In his letter to the CEO, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan named a police official of the Chaderghat police station and said, “The officer is continuously harassing MBT party workers of Chaderghat & Old Malakpet areas... He has been sending police constables to the houses of MBT workers and calling them to the police station and detaining them illegally for hours...”

He alleged that the police were siding with the AIMIM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp