Crackers are passé, folks along Andhra-Telangana border prefer cock fights this Deepavali

Most of the participants reportedly belong to Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Palvoncha and Manugur areas of Telangana.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Cock fights and not crackers are in fashion this festive season on the Andhra-Telangana border. Usually popular during the Sankranthi festival, cock fights are being organised during Deepavali for the first time. Meanwhile, one of the two organisers of the event claim that the betting on cock fights are already running in lakhs.

The practice of betting comes as a celebration to the bettors and gamblers but not to their family members who have to live in the fear of losing everything in the game. “My husband is preparing to participate in the cock fight betting even after I clearly opposed the idea. He is just not listening to anyone. We don’t know what to do,” lamented S Sridevi, wife of a participating gambler.

Most of the participants reportedly belong to Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Palvoncha and Manugur areas of Telangana. “All the money is going from Telangana but all the commission is being hoarded by police officers of Andhra, alleged N Venkata Rao, a gambler. The Telangana police remains in full awareness of the situation and yet says they cannot stop the event since the venue is primarily in Andhra. Meanwhile, the Andhra police seem complicit. “The fact that all is on at such a grand manner, means they are turning a blind eye,” said  D Narayana of Bhadrachalam.

Fighting pits
The villages of Nellipaka, Chodavaram, Laxmipuram of Andhra which are close to the inter-state border and Maraigudem village in Telangana will host the various cock fighting events.

