Heavy forces to be deployed for smooth conduct of Telangana elections

The police along with the Task Force sleuths conducted raids and searches by nabbing a number of miscreants for indulging in hawala cash transactions.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the city police would take action by registering cases on Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violators during the general elections, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday said that they would utilise central forces along with the law and order police for smooth conduct of elections.

The police along with the Task Force sleuths conducted raids and searches by nabbing a number of miscreants for indulging in hawala cash transactions. A total 8.76 crore cash was seized in recent time.

“As per rules and regulations, at least 4,049 license holders have deposited their weapons before the police and bank security and national rifle association members are allowed to use their weapons under security reasons. As many as 2,095 history sheeters were bound over and kept close vigil on miscreants who have criminal past,’’ Police commissioner said.

There are 13 counting centres located in the city. The Police Commissioner said that three-tier security would be deployed at the counting centres to prevent untoward incidents.

