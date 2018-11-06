Home States Telangana

If TRS loses, T Harish Rao will form government with Congress support'

After recent allegations by Congress leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy, TDP politburo member Revuri Prakash Reddy came up with even more surprising claims against the TRS stalwart from Siddipet. 

Telangana Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Are opposition leaders sowing seeds of discontent among the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders? Though it is difficult to answer that question with any certainty, one thing is sure that the Congress-led Grand Alliance partners are targeting TRS’ senior leader T Harish Rao.

Prakash Reddy, whose Telugu Desam Party is one of the partners of the grand alliance, on Monday claimed that in the event of TRS losing the upcoming Assembly polls, Harish Rao would lead a breakaway faction and would form the government with the support of Congress.

Speaking to reporters here, Prakash Reddy claimed that Harish, who had been sidelined by TRS party chief to give prominence to his son KT Rama Rao, was getting ‘suffocated’ and planning to form government with his supporters in the party and Congress after polls. 

According to him, Harish was targeting TDP boss N Chandrababu Naidu to prove his loyalty. “KCR is not trusting Harish anymore. So to prove his loyalty he has been targeting Naidu,” he said. 

