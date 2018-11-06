Jammikunta women protest against Mission Bhagiratha delay

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Women living in ward VII of Jammikunta town on Monday staged a protest against the delay in Mission Bhagiratha works. Holding empty pitchers in their hands, the women said they did not have supply of drinking water for the past two months since the regular pipe line had been diverted for works undertaken for Mission Bhagiratha.

The town falls under Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which was represented by Finance Minister Etela Rajender in the previous Assembly. Santhamma, a woman who participated in the protest said, “We have been patient for nearly two months now. This could be the only way to get the attention of municipal authorities.”

Jammikunta Municipal authorities and ward members rushed to the protest site and tried to pacify the women. They assured them that drinking water would be provided through water tankers until pipe line laying works under the Mission Bhagiratha was completed.