Home States Telangana

Jammikunta women protest against Mission Bhagiratha delay

Women living in ward VII of Jammikunta town on Monday staged a protest against the delay in Mission Bhagiratha works.

Published: 06th November 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Women living in ward VII of Jammikunta town on Monday staged a protest against the delay in Mission Bhagiratha works. Holding empty pitchers in their hands, the women said they did not have supply of drinking water for the past two months since the regular pipe line had been diverted for works undertaken for Mission Bhagiratha.

The town falls under Huzurabad Assembly constituency, which was represented by Finance Minister Etela Rajender in the previous Assembly. Santhamma, a woman who participated in the protest said, “We have been patient for nearly two months now. This could be the only way to get the attention of municipal authorities.”

Jammikunta Municipal authorities and ward members rushed to the protest site and tried to pacify the women. They assured them that drinking water would be provided through water tankers until pipe line laying works under the Mission Bhagiratha was completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mission Bhagiratha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp