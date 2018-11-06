KT Rama Rao urges medical practitioners to support TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader KT Rama Rao on Monday criticised AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s role in Telangana politics. Addressing Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMPs) in Sircilla on Monday, Rao said, “The people of this State will give their votes to TRS,” he said.

Rama Rao told the RMPs and PMPs that building a healthy Telangana was one of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s main goals. “TRS government has accorded special importance to setting up of super speciality hospitals across the State. We made sure every area hospital in Telangana has at least a 10-bedded ICU unit,” said Rama Rao.

“We have been successful in making people trust government hospitals. We have equipped government hospitals with latest technology,” he added.

TJUDAs slam KTR

Telangana Junior Doctors Association members on Monday criticised KT Rama Rao for his meeting with RMP and PMPs. TJUDA members, who have been critical of practitioners claiming to be doctors, said that they were contemplating rejecting TRS. The association’s chairman PS Vijayender said that medical associations would meet and discuss over the issue soon.