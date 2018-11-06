Home States Telangana

Local TRS leader found bludgeoned to death in Telangana

News of Narayana's death spread like a wildfire with his followers suspecting role of opposition Congress leaders. The followers then ransacked the houses of a few Congress workers

Published: 06th November 2018 02:21 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local TRS leader from Parigi in Vikarabad district was found brutally murdered suspected to be by a group of men Tuesday early morning. Based on preliminary probe, police said a group of miscreants is believed to have attacked Narayana Reddy with boulders and bludgeoned him to death as he came to their agriculture well in their field.

Fifty-five-year-old Narayana Reddy was a resident of Sultanpur village in Parigi Mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. On Monday, there was an argument between two groups over the love affair of a couple.
Elders from both sides tried to settle the matter and strike a compromise. But due to difference in opinion, both parties left the discussions abruptly. As Narayana Reddy allegedly dominated the discussion to settle the matter, the elders from opposite side were not happy and didn't continue further. As a result, they developed a grudge against him, said police. The group of youngsters who participated in the heated discussion with Reddy will be questioned soon as part of the probe.

As per the plan when Narayana Reddy came to the agriculture field on Tuesday morning as usual, the gang attacked and killed him. The news of Narayana's death spread like a wildfire with his followers suspecting role of opposition Congress leaders. The followers then ransacked the houses of a few Congress workers and also attacked them, leaving a couple of the workers injured. Police rushed to the village and controlled the situation.

Parigi Inspector Y Mogulaiah said a case is registered and the investigation is underway. Additional forces are also deployed in the village to avoid any untoward situation. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.
 

TAGS
TRS leader murder Narayana Reddy

