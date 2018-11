By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao launched a vitriolic attack on Vanteru Pratap Reddy and T Narsa Reddy on Monday. Congress’ Pratap Reddy had eariler claimed Harish Rao was in touch with Congress and could join it too. Rao, who was campaigning in Gajwel on behalf of his uncle and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, asked TDP leaders ‘to control their tongue’.

“The Congress is known for back-stabbing and the TDP is a closed chapter in Telangana,” Harish Rao said.