Sonia Gandhi formed Telangana though it was bad for Congress: Revanth Reddy

Congress working president and former Kodangal MLA K Revanth Reddy on Monday said TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family had done nothing special for the Telangana movement.

Published: 06th November 2018 02:15 AM

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Congress working president and former Kodangal MLA K Revanth Reddy on Monday said TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family had done nothing special for the Telangana movement.

Reddy, who held a road show in Narsapur constituency, said that the formation of Telangana was made possible due to sacrifices of 1,200 people such as constable Kisthaiah, Srikanth Chary, Ishanth Reddy and Kavitha Naik who had given up their lives for the movement. 

“Congress leader Sonia Gandhi knows the pain of losing someone in their family. Even though she knew Congress would face trouble if Telangana was formed, she did it because it was the demand of the people,” said Reddy. He said that in 2014, people of the State had voted for TRS believing in Bangaru Telangana (golden Telangana), only to be fooled by KCR.

CPI welcomes Naidu’s change of heart
CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said that CPI would welcome any alliance which is formed to oppose BJP. Commenting on TDP joining hands with Congress, Reddy said, “We had opposed TDP in the past but we welcome TDP’s move to join the anti-BJP alliance built by Congress. It’s fortunate that Naidu realised his mistake,” said Suravaram.

Cong launches efforts to tackle dissidence
Congress High Command in Delhi, sensing trouble after tickets are announced by the party, has begun its efforts to tackle possible dissidence. AICC leadership has directed State affairs in-charge  RC Khuntia and three AICC secretaries to spot probable dissidents and strong leaders who are not likely to get tickets and bring them to Delhi to pacify them. 

Comments(1)

  • Krishnan Rama
    The issue of splitting arose only because of racism. If every ruler had been good enough to carry the entire state together
    24 days ago reply
