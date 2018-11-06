Telangana man stuck in war-torn Iraq brought back home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ten years back, with the family’s economic liabilities on his shoulders, Malavath Srinu left for Dubai in search of a livelihood. His daughter was 6-years-old at the time. Like any other emigrant, he hoped the Middle East would relieve his financial crunch and he would be heading back home after a few years of earning good money. Years went by, one after other. Srinu shifted many places living first in Dubai then Oman, Iran and finally to Iraq.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi rebellion picked up pace and before he knew it, the economic have of the Middle East was caught in the crosswires of war. He lost touch with his family for three long years while they lost all hopes that he would come back. Finally, Srinu is back home for this Deepavali, in a desi Saturnalia miracle of sorts!

Srinu, who is relieved to be back in his hometown Nizamabad, says he was doing well in Dubai until a middleman messed him up. He spent three years in Dubai and managed to save some money. The middleman promised better prospects in Oman and sent him there, but he held back Srinu’s passport. But as fate may have it, Srinu broke his hip in an accident at the work site. He was bed-ridden for a year with no escape as his passport was confiscated by the middleman.

Finally, he managed to contact his family to inform of his situation. His mother Gheni Bai and wife Anguri Bai approached the members of Telangana Jagruthi and later its president and Nizamabad MP K Kavitha. Just 20-days after she was involved, Srinu was back with his family.