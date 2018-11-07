HC to hear plea on model code

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court headed by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan would hear on Thursday a PIL filed seeking implementation of the Supreme Court directions in Subramanyam Balaji case with regard to the guidelines contained in part-8 of the model code of conduct of the Election Commission of India, before issuance of election notification to conduct assembly elections to Telangana state on December 7. It sought the court to declare that the candidates who do not comply be made ineligible to contest the elections.