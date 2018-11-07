Home States Telangana

Legendary Telugu wordsmith Kapilavai Lingamurthy passes away

Kapilavai Lingamurthy, Telangana literary giant of our times, passed away due to illness here on Tuesday.

Published: 07th November 2018 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kapilavai Lingamurthy, Telangana literary giant of our times, passed away due to illness here on Tuesday. He was 90. A renowned poet, prosaist, astrologer, historian and teacher—all moulded into one— Lingamurthy was a gifted man hailing from a rather backward Palamuru district.
He was born on March 31, 1928, in Jinukunta in Balmuru mandal in the then Achampet Taluk of Mahbubnagar district. Lingamurthy joined as a Telugu pandit in a school in Nagarkurnool and later joined as history lecturer in Sri Venkateswara Oriental College in Palem before retiring in 1983.

While continuing in the government service, he exhibited many talents in various literary aspects including Satakams, Dwipada Natakams, legends associated with prominent places and children’s literature. He also commented on the old literature written on the ancient palmyra leaves. An expert in the toughest literary methods of Telugu like­—chita padi, chitra bandhamu—several of his works were published by Telugu University and TTD. At least 25 of his written works still remain unpublished.

Interestingly, as many as six persons got honorary doctorates from various university for researching on Lingamurthy’s works. Lingamurthy was a prominent writer and researcher in Telugu and his services continued to be in demand three decades after his retirement. He got various awards and was felicitated by Chief Ministers NT Rama Rao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy as well.

Lingamurthy graduated from Osmania University-Hyderabad with a Master of Arts in Telugu literature. Well-versed in both Telugu poetry and prose he has written more than 100 books in the Telugu language.
Among his books, the most popular are:  Arya Satakam, Srimath Pratapagiri Khandam, Someswara Kshetra Mahatyam, Padya Katha Parimalamu, Palamoor zilla Devalayalu, Salagrama Sastram, Sri Rudradhyayamu and many more. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Lingamurthy.  The literary world lost a towering personality, he said in a message.

KAPILAVAI LINGAMURTHY’S WORKS
Satakamulu - 8
Dwipada Kavyalu - 6
Samkeerthanalu - 3
Charitralu - 6
Kshetra Aavirbhava
Charitralu - 8
Udaharanalu - 4
Sampaaditaalu and Parishkrutaalu - 18
Unpublished - 28

The master and his works
An expert in the toughest literary methods of Telugu like­—chita padi, chitra bandhamu—several of his works were published by Telugu University and TTD, 25 of his written works still remain unpublished

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapilavai Lingamurthy Telugu writer passed away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp