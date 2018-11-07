Legendary Telugu wordsmith Kapilavai Lingamurthy passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kapilavai Lingamurthy, Telangana literary giant of our times, passed away due to illness here on Tuesday. He was 90. A renowned poet, prosaist, astrologer, historian and teacher—all moulded into one— Lingamurthy was a gifted man hailing from a rather backward Palamuru district.

He was born on March 31, 1928, in Jinukunta in Balmuru mandal in the then Achampet Taluk of Mahbubnagar district. Lingamurthy joined as a Telugu pandit in a school in Nagarkurnool and later joined as history lecturer in Sri Venkateswara Oriental College in Palem before retiring in 1983.

While continuing in the government service, he exhibited many talents in various literary aspects including Satakams, Dwipada Natakams, legends associated with prominent places and children’s literature. He also commented on the old literature written on the ancient palmyra leaves. An expert in the toughest literary methods of Telugu like­—chita padi, chitra bandhamu—several of his works were published by Telugu University and TTD. At least 25 of his written works still remain unpublished.

Interestingly, as many as six persons got honorary doctorates from various university for researching on Lingamurthy’s works. Lingamurthy was a prominent writer and researcher in Telugu and his services continued to be in demand three decades after his retirement. He got various awards and was felicitated by Chief Ministers NT Rama Rao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy as well.

Lingamurthy graduated from Osmania University-Hyderabad with a Master of Arts in Telugu literature. Well-versed in both Telugu poetry and prose he has written more than 100 books in the Telugu language.

Among his books, the most popular are: Arya Satakam, Srimath Pratapagiri Khandam, Someswara Kshetra Mahatyam, Padya Katha Parimalamu, Palamoor zilla Devalayalu, Salagrama Sastram, Sri Rudradhyayamu and many more. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Lingamurthy. The literary world lost a towering personality, he said in a message.

KAPILAVAI LINGAMURTHY’S WORKS

Satakamulu - 8

Dwipada Kavyalu - 6

Samkeerthanalu - 3

Charitralu - 6

Kshetra Aavirbhava

Charitralu - 8

Udaharanalu - 4

Sampaaditaalu and Parishkrutaalu - 18

Unpublished - 28

