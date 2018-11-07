Response to Varavara’s PIL sought

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra police to respond to the petition filed by P Varavara Rao, revolutionary writer and activist, challenging the validity of the transit remand order issued by the Chief metropolitan magistrate, Hyderabad on Aug 28 to take him to Pune in the case relating to clashes held at Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra in Jan this year.

Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was passing this order in the house motion petition moved by Varavara Rao who also sought to provide a doctor for medical assistance to him who was now under house arrest. After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the Maharashtra police to respond on the issue. Besides, the judge directed the Telangana police to permit Gandhi hospital doctors for medical services.