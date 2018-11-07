TRS leader KT Rama Rao comes to aid of NGO in financial crisis

Home States Telangana

In a moving gesture, TRS leader KT Rama Rao extended a helping hand to a city-based children’s home which was in need of financial assistance.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a moving gesture, TRS leader KT Rama Rao extended a helping hand to a city-based children’s home which was in need of financial assistance. The NGO, ‘Helping Hand Humanity’ located in Borabanda had over 38 children under its care and was facing an acute shortage of funds as well as a sudden scare of eviction in one of their home.  A helpful citizen, Pranitha Jonallagadda tweeted about the situation of the children’s home, highlighting that if not helped financially, the children would be rendered homeless.  

“These little kids from Helping Hands Humanity will soon be rendered homeless since the person running the home is running out of money. He has taken care of them since several years now but funds have become sparse. Even a small contribution will help,” the tweet said. Within no time, the tweet went viral and came to the notice of the KTR who immediately volunteered to help out the home, personally.

“I'll contribute 10 lakhs in personal capacity. Who & where do I send the cheque to?” tweeted KTR in response to Jonallagadda’s post. The home had been set up in 2012 and has over 17 boys and 18 girls, aged between six and 14 years, lodged in separate homes.

“We had rented this space and from the very start the owner had troubled us but we somehow managed. On Monday night he threatened that we will be thrown out which is when we decided to leave and find a new place,” Satish, who runs the home, said. Once they found a new place, the owner asked for `20,000 rent and six months advance deposit, which the NGO could not afford.

